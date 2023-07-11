See Joaquin Phoenix reign supreme as ‘Napoleon’ in new trailer

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — The first trailer for director Ridley Scott’s new movie “Napoleon” is here.

Joaquin Phoenix plays famous leader Napoleon Bonaparte, starting with the French Revolution.

Vanessa Kirby plays his eventual wife Josephine. French film star Ludivine Sagnier is also part of the cast.

The official synopsis for the movie says it is a “spectacle-filled action epic” about Napoleon’s unparalleled rise to power until his death in 1821 at age 51.

“The film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed,” the synopsis reads.

One of those battle sequences is showcased at the end of the trailer, with thrilling – and terrifying – results.

Phoenix was previously directed by Scott in “Gladiator.” The actor won an Oscar for his role in 2019’s “Joker.”

Napoleon hits theaters Nov. 22.

See the trailer below.

