FBI Director Wray to face harshest GOP critics in Wednesday hearing

By Alayna Treene, Annie Grayer and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, a hearing that will put Wray in front of some of his harshest critics on Capitol Hill.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio has made the FBI a central focus of his panel’s investigative work, and has set out to prove that the agency has been weaponized against conservatives – with Wray being a top target. The hearing comes as House Republicans have continued to defend former President Donald Trump and accuse the DOJ and FBI of carrying out a two-tiered system of justice, with many of the former president’s fiercest allies sitting opposite of Wray on Wednesday.

“Everything” is on the table during the standard oversight hearing, a GOP committee aide told CNN. Republicans on the panel are eager to press Wray on a series of topics they’ve been investigating both during their time in the majority as well as information they’ve gathered while in the minority last Congress. Much of the hearing will focus on Republicans’ claims that the FBI has increasingly become politicized in recent years.

Democrats, meanwhile, plan to argue the hearing itself is entirely political.

“For Republicans, this hearing is little more than performance art. It is an elaborate show designed with only two purposes in mind: to protect Donald Trump from the consequences of his actions, and to return him to the White House in the next election,” New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the committee’s top Democrat, will say on Wednesday, according to excerpts of his opening statement obtained by CNN.

“House Republicans will attack the FBI for having had the audacity to treat Donald Trump like any other citizen. The strategy is simple, really. When in doubt, Chairman Jordan investigates the investigators. The FBI dared to hold Trump accountable, so Republicans must discredit them at all costs,” another excerpt reads.

Wray will focus his remarks on the “good work of the FBI to protect the American people and the professionalism, patriotism, and dedication to public service of FBI employees,” an FBI spokesperson told CNN.

According to a copy of his opening statement, Wray plans to encourage committee members to look at the “sheer breadth and impact of the work” the FBI does, which, he will say, “goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines.”

Wray’s planned opening statement highlights the bureau’s successes over the past year, including the arrest of more than “20,000 violent criminals and child predators,” the “well over 300 investigations targeting the leadership” of drug cartels that traffic fentanyl and other narcotics across the southern boarder, and the “thousands of active investigations we now have into the Chinese government’s efforts to steal our most precious secrets, rob our businesses of their ideas and innovation, and repress freedom of speech right here in the United States.”

“And that’s just scratching the surface; the men and women of the FBI work tirelessly every day to protect the American people from a staggering array of threats,” Wray is expected to say.

Some of the questions Republicans plan to ask, according to sources familiar with the hearing preparations, will center on special counsel John Durham’s recent report that concluded the FBI should have only launched a preliminary, but not full, investigation into connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Durham appeared before the committee last month.

Allegations that Catholic Americans were targeted by the FBI and questions over whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents are also expected to come up during the hearing, the sources said.

The FBI’s alleged role in censoring free speech will also be a focal point. The committee released on Monday a new report, obtained first by CNN, alleging the FBI participated in a flawed effort to stop Russian disinformation at the behest of a Ukrainian intelligence agency that instead ensnared authentic American accounts – even a verified Russian-language US State Department account.

The report was a key committee step in their investigation into whether the federal government played a role in censoring speech online, and comes as Republicans continue to attack the Biden administration’s work with social media platforms, which initially ramped up over intervention on stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Another element that Jordan has long touted are the allegations of what he claims are “dozens” of whistleblowers who serve as the basis for his committee’s assertions that the FBI and Justice Department have become increasingly politicized. But the first individuals who sat for closed-door interviews with Jordan’s subcommittee earlier this year, including two of the whistleblowers who testified at a hearing in May, became an early flashpoint in the panel’s investigation, with Democrats raising questions about their legitimacy as whistleblowers and the credibility of their testimony.

At least three self-described FBI whistleblowers who have previously testified before the committee had their claims called into question.

Jordan has previously subpoenaed the FBI and other agencies for information relating to each of these topics.

Wray has previously responded to allegations of politicization.

“The message that I have tried to communicate since day one at the FBI is that we’re going to not just do the right thing, but do it in the right way. That we’re going to follow the facts, wherever they lead, no matter who likes it,” he told a separate congressional committee in April.

“And the reality, the unfortunate reality of the kind of work we do is that there’s always going to be somebody who doesn’t like the outcome of what we do. That’s – that just – it comes with the territory,” Wray said, noting that the number of Americans applying to join the FBI “has actually gone up significantly,” since he took over the bureau.

Jordan is also pushing to strip the bureau of funding for a new headquarters unless it relocates to Huntsville, Alabama, and laid out on Tuesday a series of other budget cuts to the FBI that he wants the House Appropriations committee to make, CNN reported Tuesday.

In response to Jordan’s proposed cuts, an FBI spokesperson told CNN that President Joe Biden’s 2024 budget “includes mission critical resources to equip the FBI to address persistent and evolving threats. Any reductions to the FBI’s budget would be detrimental to the support the FBI provides to the American people.”

The spokesperson added that the 2022 appropriations bill, signed into law last year, directed that the new FBI headquarters be located in Greenbelt, Maryland; Landover, Maryland; or Springfield, Virginia. The spokesperson said that “there are numerous operational reasons to keep FBI headquarters in the national capital region.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.