Huw Edwards’ wife names him as BBC presenter facing allegations, PA reports

(CNN) — One of the United Kingdom’s leading news anchors, Huw Edwards, was named by his wife on Wednesday as the BBC presenter who was suspended following allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, according to PA Media.

The longtime BBC anchor, one of the network’s highest-earning stars, has led coverage of some of the biggest stories in the UK in recent years, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, royal weddings, elections and the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, said he was being treated in the hospital with “serious mental health issues,” and that she was issuing the statement on his behalf after days of speculation “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children,” according to a statement issued by the UK’s PA Media and published by BBC News.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that there was no indication that a criminal offense had been committed.

The BBC on Sunday said it had suspended “a male member of staff” after The Sun newspaper reported Friday that a mother had accused an unnamed presenter of paying for sexually explicit photographs from her teenage child, who was 17 when contact was first made and who is now 20.

A lawyer for the young person at the center of the controversy disputed the claims reported in The Sun, saying they were “rubbish.”

