KC Chiefs ‘super fan’ arrested, charged with bank theft

By Nick Gladney

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KOMU) — An Overland Park, Kansas, man, popularly known as the Kansas City Chiefs super fan “ChiefsAholic,” has been arrested four-months after he fled from authorities.

Xavier Micheal Babudar faces federal charges for bank theft and a string of robberies he is suspected of committing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri.

Babudar, 28, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines in May.

The federal criminal complaint was announced to the public following Babudar’s arrest in Lincoln, California, on Friday. Bavudar will have his initial court appearance in Sacramento, California, on Monday.

Babudar had a strong social media presence as Chiefs super fan Twitter user @ChiefsAholic. He is known for wearing a wolf mask and costume to Chiefs games.

He was charged in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, with the robbery of a credit union on Dec. 16, 2022. Babudar was released on bond in February and fled prosecution by removing his ankle monitor, according to the press release. Investigators recently issued a federal warrant for his arrest after he was spotted in Sacramento.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to commit a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions. He allegedly laundered the monbey through area casinos and bank accounts.

Following Babudar’s arrest in Oklahoma last December, FBI investigators reviewed records and discovered that Babudar has purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from a variety of casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022, according to the release.

