Ray Liotta’s daughter comments on his posthumous Emmy nomination

(CNN) — The late actor Ray Liotta was nominated posthumously for an Emmy on Wednesday.

His daughter Karsen Liotta celebrated the bittersweet acknowledgment in a statement.

“I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring my Dad with this nomination,” Karsen Liotta wrote. “He was so incredibly proud of his performance in ‘Black Bird,’ and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron and Paul.”

Liotta is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his work in the Apple TV+ drama “Black Bird,” which was released last summer. He plays James Keene Sr., the father of football star-turned–drug dealer James Keene Jr., played by Taron Egerton.

The show earned four nominations in total.

Liotta died in May 2022 of heart and respiratory issues.

At the time, Egerton paid him tribute on Instagram.

“I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer,” he wrote. “He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated.”

“Black Bird” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

