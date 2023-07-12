

The top careers hiring for AI skills in Oregon, according to job postings

The fastest-growing jobs today are driven by technology—and, increasingly, artificial intelligence. AI and machine learning specialists, for example, top the list of fastest-growing roles, according to a 2023 World Economic Forum survey of the world’s largest companies.

Rising demand for AI-related jobs coincides with the introduction of generative AI and ChatGPT. These tools take prompts from human users and churn out answers in a fraction of the time it takes employees to perform the same tasks. Some can generate videos based on text inputs describing the video they want to be created. Others produce fantastical images of things that never actually existed. Popular stock photo provider Shutterstock recently launched an AI image generator of its own.

As a result, companies are seeking workers with expertise in using a rapidly-expanding arsenal of AI tools. According to job-posting data compiled by the workforce intelligence firm Revelio, engineering roles and those working with data ranked high in job postings where employers sought AI skills over the last year.

There’s another interesting dimension to AI skills trends: geography. The largest share of postings for jobs that highlight AI skills comes from major cities on the U.S. coasts. But there are clusters of other AI-focused jobs spread across many states.

In Freshworks‘ analysis of Revelio’s job posting data culled from several popular hiring platforms between January 2022 and March 2023, we’ve identified the top roles in Oregon that highlight AI job skills.

#50. Merchandiser

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.05%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 20

– Top states where merchandiser jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 1.52%

— Arizona: 0.77%

— Georgia: 0.67%



#49. Medical Rep

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.08%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 297

– Top states where medical rep jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Texas: 0.61%

— North Carolina: 0.56%

— Utah: 0.54%



#48. Technical Architect

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.12%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 66

– Top states where technical architect jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Connecticut: 0.98%

— Virginia: 0.76%

— Vermont: 0.75%



#47. Retail Sales

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.13%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 78

– Top states where retail sales jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 2.78%

— Minnesota: 0.39%

— Washington: 0.35%



#46. Billing Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.14%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 92

– Top states where billing specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Vermont: 0.93%

— Washington, D.C.: 0.36%

— Virginia: 0.31%



#45. Financial Advisor

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.18%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 72

– Top states where financial advisor jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Delaware: 0.86%

— Washington, D.C.: 0.74%

— New York: 0.64%



#44. Coordinator

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.18%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 131

– Top states where coordinator jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Maine: 1.79%

— West Virginia: 1.52%

— North Dakota: 0.95%



#43. Operations Administrator

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.20%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 60

– Top states where operations administrator jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Connecticut: 1.42%

— Utah: 1.16%

— Virginia: 1.15%



#42. Cashier

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.23%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 383

– Top states where cashier jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 0.81%

— North Dakota: 0.54%

— Rhode Island: 0.49%



#41. Customer Service

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.26%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 239

– Top states where customer service jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 1.68%

— Rhode Island: 0.66%

— Tennessee: 0.60%



#40. Distribution Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.33%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 766

– Top states where distribution specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Virginia: 1.36%

— Washington, D.C.: 0.91%

— Oregon: 0.33%



#39. Operations Manager

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.38%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 24

– Top states where operations manager jobs mentioning AI originate:

— North Carolina: 2.48%

— Washington, D.C.: 2.17%

— Vermont: 1.77%



#38. Receptionist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.41%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 196

– Top states where receptionist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Virginia: 1.03%

— Washington, D.C.: 0.91%

— Nebraska: 0.59%



#37. Crew Member

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.51%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 728

– Top states where crew member jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 1.54%

— Connecticut: 1.45%

— Rhode Island: 1.43%



#36. Quality Assurance

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.59%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 153

– Top states where quality assurance jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington: 3.83%

— Washington, D.C.: 3.35%

— New Mexico: 3.12%



#35. Sales Representative

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.61%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 205

– Top states where sales representative jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 2.34%

— Texas: 2.22%

— North Carolina: 2.07%



#34. Development Manager

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.80%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 51

– Top states where development manager jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Virginia: 1.37%

— Massachusetts: 1.36%

— Rhode Island: 1.17%



#33. Communications Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.83%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 124

– Top states where communications specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Delaware: 2.59%

— Rhode Island: 2.48%

— Washington, D.C.: 2.13%



#32. Project Manager

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.84%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 139

– Top states where project manager jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Vermont: 4.63%

— New York: 4.30%

— Idaho: 4.16%



#31. Sustainability Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.87%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 67

– Top states where sustainability specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Vermont: 2.97%

— Mississippi: 2.42%

— Washington, D.C.: 1.79%



#30. Client Services

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.95%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 36

– Top states where client services jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Connecticut: 2.38%

— New Jersey: 2.34%

— New York: 2.16%



#29. Claims Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.97%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 190

– Top states where claims specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— New Jersey: 3.79%

— Washington, D.C.: 2.43%

— Pennsylvania: 1.25%



#28. Accountant

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.04%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 554

– Top states where accountant jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Kansas: 3.65%

— Washington: 3.56%

— West Virginia: 2.90%



#27. Mechanical Engineer

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.15%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 1097

– Top states where mechanical engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Montana: 10.19%

— Idaho: 9.29%

— West Virginia: 7.64%



#26. Technician

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.30%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 425

– Top states where technician jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 3.50%

— Idaho: 2.91%

— Utah: 2.10%



#25. Machine Operator

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.31%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 2804

– Top states where machine operator jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Georgia: 1.48%

— North Dakota: 1.36%

— Massachusetts: 1.36%



#24. Logistics

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.36%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 288

– Top states where logistics jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Idaho: 13.69%

— West Virginia: 8.20%

— Maine: 5.94%



#23. Recruiter

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.38%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 197

– Top states where recruiter jobs mentioning AI originate:

— California: 3.12%

— Massachusetts: 2.88%

— North Carolina: 2.65%



#22. Clinical Research Associate

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.64%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 551

– Top states where clinical research associate jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Wyoming: 6.18%

— Rhode Island: 3.84%

— Delaware: 3.83%



#21. Producer

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.72%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 285

– Top states where producer jobs mentioning AI originate:

— West Virginia: 6.55%

— Maine: 5.73%

— Idaho: 4.97%



#20. IT Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.74%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 627

– Top states where it specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Virginia: 4.16%

— Washington, D.C.: 3.50%

— North Carolina: 2.62%



#19. Geologist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.80%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 36

– Top states where geologist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 18.91%

— Alaska: 8.64%

— North Dakota: 8.26%



#18. Delivery Manager

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.90%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 602

– Top states where delivery manager jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Massachusetts: 4.67%

— Rhode Island: 4.40%

— Washington, D.C.: 4.25%



#17. Legal

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.92%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 245

– Top states where legal jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Idaho: 4.09%

— West Virginia: 3.63%

— Rhode Island: 3.29%



#16. Human Resources Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.96%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 999

– Top states where human resources specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Oregon: 1.96%

— Washington, D.C.: 1.73%

— Virginia: 1.68%



#15. Sales Associate

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 3.02%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 1288

– Top states where sales associate jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 7.79%

— New York: 5.03%

— Massachusetts: 4.46%



#14. Production Operator

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 3.29%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 1734

– Top states where production operator jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Idaho: 17.86%

— West Virginia: 5.98%

— Wyoming: 5.59%



#13. Investment Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 4.00%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 397

– Top states where investment specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Virginia: 13.78%

— Delaware: 10.88%

— Iowa: 8.34%



#12. IT Project Manager

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 4.36%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 672

– Top states where it project manager jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 7.62%

— Virginia: 5.74%

— Delaware: 5.12%



#11. Designer

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 4.89%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 1394

– Top states where designer jobs mentioning AI originate:

— West Virginia: 12.94%

— Maine: 11.20%

— Idaho: 10.15%



#10. Marketing

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 4.94%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 1095

– Top states where marketing jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington: 6.22%

— Washington, D.C.: 5.81%

— Rhode Island: 5.33%



#9. Infrastructure Engineer

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 6.76%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 859

– Top states where infrastructure engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Rhode Island: 9.56%

— Virginia: 9.34%

— New Mexico: 9.33%



#8. Product Manager

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 8.10%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 1369

– Top states where product manager jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington: 10.92%

— Louisiana: 9.50%

— California: 9.12%



#7. QA Tester

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 8.30%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 590

– Top states where qa tester jobs mentioning AI originate:

— West Virginia: 10.64%

— Washington, D.C.: 10.22%

— Louisiana: 9.12%



#6. Solutions Specialist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 8.62%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 590

– Top states where solutions specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 12.21%

— Rhode Island: 10.39%

— New Jersey: 9.56%



#5. Business Operations

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 9.58%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 434

– Top states where business operations jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington, D.C.: 10.34%

— Rhode Island: 10.14%

— Oregon: 9.58%



#4. Application Engineer

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 9.66%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 2041

– Top states where application engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Idaho: 40.73%

— Washington, D.C.: 12.73%

— Washington: 10.96%



#3. Software Engineer

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 11.56%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 10594

– Top states where software engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington: 19.51%

— Washington, D.C.: 16.12%

— Maryland: 16.02%



#2. Scientist

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 12.22%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 512

– Top states where scientist jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington: 36.35%

— Montana: 22.74%

— California: 20.93%



#1. Data Analyst

– Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 23.67%

– Total job postings mentioning AI: 4119

– Top states where data analyst jobs mentioning AI originate:

— Washington: 40.07%

— California: 32.87%

— Virginia: 32.05%

