We’ve been saying Taylor Lautner’s name wrong

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Thank you, Taylor Lautner, for taking the blame.

You probably just read his name in your head wrong, because, according to Lautner, we have been pronouncing it incorrectly for years.

During a recent conversation on the podcast “The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby,” along with his wife Taylor Dome, the “Twilight” star explained his name is not supposed to be pronounced “Lawt-ner.”

“It’s technically Lowt-ner,” he said.

We are forgiven for getting it wrong, however.

“It is my fault that nobody knows how it’s actually pronounced,” he said. “Because I never corrected anybody, for decades.”

No worries if you keep getting it wrong, as the actor said he still doesn’t correct people.

Lautner recently made headlines when his former girlfriend, Taylor Swift, invited him onstage at her Kansas City “Eras” tour stop. He costars in the new music video for her song, “I Can See You.”

