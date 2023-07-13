Actors set to strike after talks with major studios and streaming services fail

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — A union representing about 160,000 Hollywood actors is poised to go on strike after talks with major studios and streaming services have failed.

It will be the first time its members have stopped work on movie and television productions since 1980, after a final day of negotiations on Wednesday did not produce an agreement.

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, the union, said in a statement the studio management’s offers were “insulting and disrespectful.”

The union said its negotiating committee had unanimously recommended a strike and that its governing board will vote on that recommendation later Thursday morning.

Its members had already voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike.

The body representing studios and streaming services said it was “deeply disappointed” in the decision to strike, saying it had offered “historic” pay increases.

News of the upcoming strike action comes after a two-week extension of the union’s contract expired.

A federal mediator requested by management and approved by the union joined the final day of talks.

SAG-AFTRA members will now join the more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike against the same studios since the start of May.

That strike had already halted production of most movies and scripted television programs. There has been no apparent progress in ending it.

Now, there are concerns that with actors joining the writers on strike, the shutdowns could stretch through the summer and perhaps even persist through the end of the year.

The actors’ strike is expected to bring most of the remaining productions to a halt, with the exception of some independent films not associated with major studios.

Hollywood actors and writers haven’t been on strike at the same time since 1960, when former US President Ronald Reagan, then a performer, was the president of SAG, the precursor to SAG-AFTRA.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.