Dead dog found in milk crate may have been shot; $2,000 reward offered

By Hector Molina and Marcy Jones

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — New Haven police believe a dead dog that was found in a milk crate was shot.

Authorities said the investigation began on July 8.

A resident told them that the dog was found dead in the crate on Poplar Street.

New Haven police officers responded and requested help from animal control officers.

Animal control officers believe the dog may have been shot, police said.

“The dog, now known as Justice, was transported to a local veterinary hospital, where his injuries were deemed consistent with a gunshot wound,” said New Haven police. “A full necropsy was scheduled to be conducted to uncover additional information.”

The animal rights organization Desmond’s Army offered a $2,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of who was responsible for Justice’s death.

Zilla Cannamella is part of Desmond’s Army.

“These animals have no voice, they’re innocent,” Cannamella said.

“New Haven Police and Animal Control Officers are urging the public to come forward with any information that can help the investigation,” authorities said.

Cammanella said animal cruelty has become more common.

“We are currently going to approximately 60 cases throughout the state, and I know that’s not even all of them,” Cannamella said. “I don’t know what’s going on in the state, but it needs to stop. And we’re very happy New Haven is taking it very seriously.”

Eyewitness News spoke with Laura Soto, who goes to church on the same street where the dog was found.

“It’s sad to hear about an innocent animal and how people can be so mean and just think nothing of it. God gave us a brain and a heart and we’re supposed to make good use of that,” Soto said.

Anyone with information was asked to call New Haven police’s shooting task force at 475-224-0143.

“It is a felony to do such a thing, and it’s just awful for someone to do something like this,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Police said animal control has been finding more abused dogs in need of medical care.

In addition to this heartbreaking incident, Animal Control is finding more and more abandoned animals that are hurt, neglected, and in desperate need of medical care. If you would like to help the shelter animals in any way you can donate by contacting Captain Rose Dell at rdell@newhavenct.gov.

New Haven Police Department

