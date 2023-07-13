Markéta Vondroušová reaches first Wimbledon final with straight sets victory over Elina Svitolina

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Markéta Vondroušová reached her first Wimbledon final after a scintillating performance against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, winning 6-3 6-3 in just an hour and 14 minutes.

The 24-year-old Czech star is just the fifth unseeded woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final and her exquisitely varied game was too much for Svitolina to handle.

It was an inspired performance from Vondroušová, who rose to the occasion on Centre Court and got the better of her opponent with a potent mix of speed, spin and power to reach the second grand slam final of her career.

There was to be no fairytale ending to Svitolina’s dream run in SW19, but the Ukrainian will undoubtedly leave with her head held high after inspiring her compatriots all over the world.

“I cannot believe it, I’m just very happy that I made the final against Elina, she’s such a fighter and also such a great person and it was a tough match,” Vondroušová said in her on-court interview. “I’m very happy.

“I was crazy nervous, I was nervous the whole match. I was leading 4-0 [in the second set] and she came back and broke me twice, so I had to stay focused and try to fight for every game and I’m thankful for you guys and your amazing support.

“I didn’t play for six months last year. You never know if you can be at that level again, so I’m grateful to be here and healthy. I was watching quallies with a cast on last year, so it’s a change but I’m very grateful.”

After reaching the French Open final in 2019 as a 20-year-old, Vondroušová looked set to become a force at the top of the women’s game. However, injuries stalled her progress and surgery in 2022 forced her to miss three of the four grand slams as her ranking slipped out of the world’s top 120.

One of Vondroušová’s many tattoos – she told the Czech media she’s lost count of how many she has – says “No rain, no flowers” and the world No. 42 has endured her fair share of dark skies.

Remarkably, Vondroušová doesn’t even have an official clothing sponsor – that is likely to change before the end of the week.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.