Newton County deputy charged with rape while on patrol, GBI says

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Newton County deputy with rape, sexual assault and violation of oath.

Deputy George Rahming, 38, reportedly raped a woman while he was on patrol, according to a GBI statement. The woman was not in custody. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate on July 10 after the woman reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

Rahming, who worked for the sheriff’s office for two years, was fired and is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. The GBI asks anyone with information to call the regional investigative office in Conyers at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), clicking this link or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

