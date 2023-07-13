‘Walter White’ running for House of Reps seat

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — “Walter Hartwell White,” the beloved protagonist from the Albuquerque-based TV series Breaking Bad, has decided to make a run at U.S. Congress.

A Federal Election Commission filing shows White is running for a House of Representatives seat in the 2nd Congressional District in New Mexico. The campaign committee representing White is titled “Gus Associates.”

In the name of candidate, the name Jesse Pinkman is listed alongside White. Pinkman was played by actor Aaron Paul and was White’s partner throughout the five-season show.

White is the second announced candidate from the Republican Party in the race. Yvette Harrell announced she would rerun after losing a tight race as the incumbent to Democrat Gabe Vasquez in 2022.

It is not known who filed the FEC candidate paperwork for the fictional characters. The FEC said it would crack down on fake candidate filings in 2016 after several fake presidential candidates were listed for the vacant office.

New Mexico voters can make their final decision on election day on Nov. 5, 2024.

