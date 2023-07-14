Bend roofing distributor holding second annual ‘fastest roofer’ competition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend roofing distributor RoofLine Supply and Delivery is holding their second annual "fastest roofer" competition Friday at their facility in southeast Bend.

The competition consists of multiple local roofing companies in Central Oregon facing off in a battle of who can build a roof the fastest, for a cash prize. The first-place prize is $3,000, second place is $2,000 and third place will receive $1,000.

Also helping throw the event is Pig Out BBQ Catering, which is barbecuing a free lunch for attendees that includes two whole pigs, macaroni and potato salads, rolls, and drinks.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is attending the competition and will have his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

If you'd like to catch up on last year's first-ever event, you can click here to see more.