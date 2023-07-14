Darcelle XV Showplace sets Guinness World Record for longest drag show, raises almost $300k for The Trevor Project

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — It’s pride week in Portland and Darcelle XV Showplace just made history again.

This time, setting the Guinness World Record for the longest drag show at 48 hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds. The previous record was 36 hours and 36 minutes.

Attendees and drag queens were over the moon to hear they set the record and equally shocked to see a video message from RuPaul saying “condragulations”.

“Definitely so many emotions going through, especially leading up to it. Just a build up, just of like, kind of like anxiety just like ‘Oh my god are we going to do it? Are we going to hit it?” performer Pluto, said.

“When they came out and announced that we made it, it was like whoosh. So many emotions came and then when RuPaul came on and gave us a shoutout and said congratulations, I just started bawling.” Pluto performed 15 times over the 48 hour drag-a-thon.

More than 60 performers from near and far danced and lip synced for the last two days all in hopes of setting the new record, which wasn’t an easy feat.

“We’re all emotionally, mentally, physically drained but in the very best way,” Poison Waters said.

Some had to take nap breaks where they could and passed the baton to other performers like Bolivia Carmichaels, who’s been performing at Darcelle’s for the last 20 years.

“This is, I believe, the last day of this, isn’t it? Yeah so, we’re going to wrap this up and we’re going to bring it out with a bang, it’s going to be fantastic!” Bolivia Carmichaels said.

Not only did this drag-a-thon make history, but supporters raised $293,000 for The Trevor Project, which is a national nonprofit which aims to prevent suicide among young LGBTQ people. Organizers and drag queens say supporting this nonprofit is important now more than ever as anti-trans bills are being passed around the country.

“It’s just unbelievable the support in our community at a time when the trans community, the drag community is under attack. All of just, there’ve been tears, laughter. It’s just amazing,” Poison Waters said.

“This is a time for us to all stand together and let the world know that in America we are free to be exactly who we are because we’re perfect just the way we are. Some of us put on dresses and dance around but it’s all in fun and all good times,” Bolivia Carmichaels said.

Emma Mcilroy, the CEO of Wildfang, which help put on the show, said she couldn’t imagine doing this anywhere else, especially during Portland’s Pride week.

“I swear the only city that could’ve pulled this off was Portland, the only place that people were going to come out at 3 am, 4 am, was Portland,” Mcilroy said. “How could you get a better kickoff to pride than this?”

