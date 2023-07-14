Las Vegas police looking for doggy-door burglar in southwest valley neighborhood

By Regina Ahn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A southwest Las Vegas Valley resident was alerted on Monday morning by his home video camera system that someone had entered the residence. But the intruder didn’t enter through a window or the front door.

“There’s always a risk through the doggy door,” said John Yurasits, who lives in Southwest Las Vegas. “But the risk is supposed to be coyotes, not people.”

The security camera captured video of the dog-door break-in.

“I saw a really tall, lanky kid try to get through my doggy door,” he added. “He was chased away by my puppy.” The dog in question is a Pitbull mix who ran toward the intruder.

The suspect crawled out of the doggy door that he used to enter the house. Metro police released photos of the man, who was wearing a purple hoodie and distinctive shoes. For the home’s resident, it was a frightening ordeal.

“He actually tried to take my old laptops but he left it behind, unknown why though,” said Yurasits.

After talking with police, Yurasits said he found out that other homes have been hit in a similar manner.

“This is not the first time he’s done it, because I questioned why there were four detectives that came for a burglary, and they said they’re all working the same case,” Yurasits explained. He’s grateful that nothing was stolen, but he was shaken up and couldn’t sleep the next day.

It’s a little irritating someone decided to do that. I understand that law enforcement can’t be everywhere and I know there’s always a risk, but it was a little terrifying,” said Yurasits.

