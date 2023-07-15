Prairie Village pummeled by storm

By Betsy Webster

Click here for updates on this story

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kansas (KCTV) — On Friday night, the mayor of Prairie Village, Kansas, declared a citywide emergency.

Tree limbs blocked roads. Power was out in much of the city and surrounding area. Many traffic lights were out. Power outages were widespread. Police and fire crews were facing a heavy call volume, including electrical fires.

An oak tree was split at 79th Street and Nall Avenue, sending about half of it crashing down on a small house.

“I can’t imagine what it was for them to hear it, but it was very loud just like a canon,” said Marissa Curl, who lives right next door.

The storm came in at about 4 p.m.

“It felt like it came out of nowhere,” said Curl.

The first sign of trouble after the sky got dark was the sound of transformers blowing.

“We started hearing pops and booms,” said Ashley Hunt, who lives on the other side of the house.

She said the home was just recently purchased by a young couple and they were getting ready for a wedding rehearsal dinner, with a wedding to attend on Saturday. Water was pouring through the couple’s roof where the large limb cut through it.

“It’s just a lot,” Hunt said. “I feel so bad for them.”

Hunt’s kids were at summer camp.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.