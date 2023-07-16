Skip to Content
News

Iconic British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin dies age 76

By
Published 6:03 AM

By Niamh Kennedy and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — Iconic British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin has died aged 76, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Sunday, citing its sources.

Her relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg was the subject of widespread public fascination and they memorably performed together on “Je t’aime… moi non plus.”

She also inspired the famous Birkin bag by French luxury house Hermes.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content