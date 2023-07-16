Iconic British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin dies age 76

By Niamh Kennedy and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — Iconic British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin has died aged 76, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Sunday, citing its sources.

Her relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg was the subject of widespread public fascination and they memorably performed together on “Je t’aime… moi non plus.”

She also inspired the famous Birkin bag by French luxury house Hermes.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.