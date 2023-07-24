Popp returns in scoring form for Germany at Women’s World Cup

Melbourne, Australia (AP) — Alexandra Popp makes an impressive return to the international stage with a pair of goals in Germany’s 6-0 win over Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener. Popp missed the loss to England in the 2022 European Championship final after experiencing muscular problems prior to the match. Popp says “I can support my team. That is important to me, and that gives me strength, and I hope that stays the same throughout the tournament.” She scored the first two goals of the night with headers the 11th and 39th minutes.

