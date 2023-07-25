Dodgers and Padres start MLB spring training schedule on Feb. 22

NEW YORK (AP) — The spring training exhibition season will open on Feb. 22 when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres. Four games are scheduled for Feb. 23 and all 30 teams are scheduled for Feb. 24. Boston and Tampa Bay play a pair of games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10, MLB’s first spring training games there since Detroit met Minnesota there in 2020. Opening day for most teams in March 28. The Dodgers and Padres play a season-opening series at Seoul, South Korea, in March 20 and 21.

