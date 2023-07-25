Skip to Content
Federal judge blocks Biden’s new asylum policy in major blow to administration

Published 10:15 AM

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s controversial asylum policy, delivering a major blow to the administration which has leaned on the measure to drive down border crossings.

The judge put the ruling on hold for 14 days for a possible appeal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

