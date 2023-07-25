Home prices stay strong in May

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Home prices rose in May for the fourth consecutive month, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index released Tuesday.

The national index rose 0.7% in May from April, after seasonal adjustment. Both the 10-City and 20-City composites saw increases, too, rising 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Before seasonal adjustments, the national index rose 1.2% from April. May’s increase comes after an uptick in February that snapped a seven-month streak of month-over-month declines.

“The rally in U.S. home prices continued in May,” says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI. “The ongoing recovery in home prices is broadly based.”

Before seasonal adjustment, prices rose in all 20 cities in May, as they had also done in March and April. Seasonally adjusted data showed rising prices in 19 cities in May, repeating April’s performance. The outlier is Phoenix, down 0.1% in both months.

Year over year, prices continued to decline. The National Composite is 0.5% below its May 2022 level, with the 10- and 20-City Composites also negative on a year-over-year basis.

Regional differences continue to be striking, said Lazzara.

“This month’s league table shows the Revenge of the Rust Belt, as Chicago (up 4.6%), Cleveland (up 3.9%), and New York (up 3.5%) were the top performers,” he said. “If this seems like an unusual occurrence to you, it seems that way to me too. It’s been five years to the month since a cold-weather city held the top spot – and that was Seattle, which isn’t all that cold.”

Since May 2018, the top-ranked cities have been Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami.

