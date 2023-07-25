Teen shot multiple times, dumped on side of neighborhood road

By Brendan Tierney

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police are trying to figure out who shot a teenager and threw him out of a moving car and onto the side of the road in a Clarksville neighborhood.

Security video shows at least six shots being fired before the car speeds down the road, neighbors said. The 15-year-old is seen slamming onto the pavement before screaming for help and running up to a house. He then returns to the driveway, where he collapses.

Multiple neighbors said they heard the shooting and calls for help, grabbed their first aid kits and treated the victim until emergency officials could arrive.

Clarksville Police said the teen was shot multiple times and had to be flown to a Nashville hospital in critical condition.

“I heard him say that he was involved in a drug deal,” witness Jaylen Ford said. “I knew something went wrong because they shot him and pushed him out of the vehicle.”

Ford said he called 911 after seeing the teen with holes in his jacket and blood covering his clothes. Another neighbor and retired Army medic, Tia Castillo, used a tourniquet to help control the bleeding and keep the teen awake.

“It was pretty bad,” Castillo said. “You don’t expect it to be a 15-year-old kid next door. He looked at me dead in the eyes and said, ‘I am going to die. Tell my mom I love her.’”

Castillo said the community is still in complete shock and disbelief this happened right at someone’s doorstep.

Ryan Suiter lives down the block and said he wants the neighborhood to install gates at the entrance to keep trouble out of the area.

“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking,” Suiter said. “You almost want to cry. No matter what somebody has done, they don’t deserve anything like that. Just to be thrown out like a piece of trash and left behind.”

A 17-year-old showed up at a Clarksville hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand shortly after the first shooting was reported, police said. Detectives are working to figure out if these two incidents are connected.

Editor’s note: WSMV4 has edited the security video to remove graphic content of the shooting and the victim’s injuries.

