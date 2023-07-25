Venice Film Festival unveils a star-studded lineup amid Hollywood strike

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — The Venice Film Festival has unveiled its lineup amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers strikes.

Among the films premiering at the 2023 Biennale are new offerings from Bradley Cooper, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Michael Mann and Ava DuVernay.

Opening the festival on August 30 is “Comandante,” an Italian period drama from director Edoardo De Angelis starring Pierfrancesco Favino, who starred in “The Traitor.”

“Society of the Snow” from J.A. Bayona will close the festival on September 9.

Cooper’s second directorial effort, “Maestro,” will play, although it is unclear if Cooper will attend.

Ava DuVernay will compete with her new feature, “Origin.”

“Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone as a woman brought back to life by a 19th-century scientist, is set to compete.

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle will head up this year’s international jury, with directors Jane Campion, Martin McDonagh, and Laura Poitras also judging.

See the full in competition lineup for the 2023 Venice International Film Festival below.

“Comandante,” Edoardo de Angelis (opening night film)

“Adagio,” Stefano Sollima

“La Bête,” Bertrand Bonello

“DogMan,” Luc Besson

“El Conde,” Pablo Larrain

“Enea,” Pietro Castellitto

“Evil Does Not Exist,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Ferrari,” Michael Mann

“Finalmente L’Alba,” Saverio Costanzo

“The Green Border”, Agnieszka Holland

“Holly,” Fien Troch

“Hors-Saison,” Stéphane Brizé

“Io Capitano,” Matteo Garrone

“The Killer,” David Fincher

“Lubo,” Giorgio Diritti

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper

“Memory,” Michel Franco

“Origin,” Ava DuVernay

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Priscilla,” Sofia Coppola

“The Promised Land,” Nikolaj Arcel

“Die Theorie Von Allem,” Timm Kroger

“Woman Of,” Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.