Watch: Hapeville police officer surprises boy with PlayStation for hard work

By Miles Montgomery

HAPEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) — A young Georgia boy received a special surprise from a police officer in Hapeville.

After responding to a call about neighbors wanting a young boy to be “removed,” an officer discovered the youngster was going around searching for homes to do yard work so he could save up for a PlayStation.

“The young man was polite, respectful, and truthful,” according to a Facebook post by the Hapeville Police Department. “Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal. Officer Colleran and some of his friends were able to not only get this young man the video game system but a gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately.”

When the officer walked up to his patrol vehicle and showed the boy his gift, he immediately hugged the officer.

