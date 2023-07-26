2K reward offered after pet dog shot and killed in Baltimore County

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $2,000 for information in connection to the killing of a dog in Baltimore County, according to authorities.

Baltimore County officers assigned to the Franklin Precinct were alerted to gunfire in the 4300 block of Flint Hill Drive around 1 a.m. on July 13. When they went to investigate, they discovered that someone had shot and killed a dog named Mowgli, according to authorities.

Mowgli’s owner told officers that they heard the sound of a gunshot, police said.

Mowgli was off his leash at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person who killed Mowgli should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.