3 suitcases containing human remains found along the Intracoastal Waterway

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A call of a suspicious item in the water turned into a police investigation involving human remains.

That suspicious item, recovered by Delray Beach police, was a suitcase found along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail.

The suitcase contained human remains of what appeared to be an adult female.

Soon after, police discovered two other suitcases also containing human remains alongside the Intracoastal Waterway by SE 7th Avenue and Casuarina Road.

The remains are currently with medical examiners.

Detectives have released more information about the female victim.

Investigators say the woman was wearing a floral tank top, a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts when she went missing.

Below is a picture of the pattern on the floral tank top the woman was wearing:

Police say the woman was white or Hispanic, middle-aged, had brown hair, was approximately 5 feet, 4 inches and may have had tattooed eyebrows.

Price Patton says part of the woman’s remains were found feet from his doorstep near Casuarina Road.

“I saw the Boca Raton dive team. They came up here, they were here for 15 minutes and walked down to the causeway,” he said.

“Just this weekend, I moved in the day that I found out, and I was like, I don’t know. I better stay safe now it’s scary,” Vince Stallings said. He had only been a Delray Beach resident for a few hours when news broke of more remains found by his Palm Trail place.

“I’m going to have to start locking things up staying safe,” Stallings said.

Police are asking residents near the waterway between Linton Boulevard and the northern city limits to check their surveillance cameras for any unusual activity last week.

