CEO of UK bank resigns after leaking financial details of Brexiteer Nigel Farage to BBC News

London (CNN) — The CEO of one of the biggest banks in the United Kingdom has resigned after admitting she leaked details of Brexit campaigner and political commentator Nigel Farage’s finances to BBC News.

Alison Rose, boss of NatWest, said in a statement late Tuesday: “I made a serious error of judgment in discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank.”

Last month, Nigel Farage, now a TV host for GB News known for his Brexit campaigning and friendship with Donald Trump, revealed he had been dropped as a customer by a major UK bank. The lender was later revealed in UK media to be Coutts, a bank for the rich owned by NatWest. Mr Farage said he believed the decision to close his Coutts account was due to his political views.

The BBC then reported that it had been told by a senior source at the bank that Farage’s accounts had been closed for commercial reasons. Farage subsequently obtained a copy of the bank’s report into why his accounts were closed, which appeared to confirm that his political views had played a role in the decision.

On Tuesday night, Alison Rose confirmed she had been the source for the BBC report and apologized. She said: “Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him and I have written to him today.”

Alison Rose will be replaced by Paul Thwaite, the current CEO of NatWest’s commercial and institutional business, as the bank searches for a permanent replacement. The UK government holds a stake of around 39% in NatWest.

