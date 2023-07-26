East Hollywood apartment complex terrified by naked man roaming around their hallways

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Two months ago no one living in an apartment complex along East Hollywood’s North Serrano Avenue would’ve expected they’d have to deal with a naked man roaming around the hallways outside of their units.

“He just roams around our building to the point we are scared,” said one resident. “We don’t even want to come out of our apartment.”

Residents, many of whom did not want to give their names or faces for fear of retaliation, said their problems started two months ago when a new tenant moved into their building. They claimed the new neighbor threatened and harassed many of them, to the point where some walked around their own building with tasers and pepper sprays.

After numerous calls, police hauled the woman away on July 15 only for the naked man to take over the woman’s apartment. Residents believe the pair know each other after spotting them together a few times.

“He looks like somebody dangerous, who can sexually assault us,” said one resident.

On Tuesday, their problems only got worse when the woman returned to her home. Since her return, residents said they have already called the police three times.

“She was making threats of blowing up the building,” said one resident.

The community said their management company recommends they keep calling the police on the woman.

“The management company, they tell us they’re doing everything they can but we feel they’re not,” said one resident. “They’re not acting fast enough.”

At least, not fast enough for the residents to feel safe inside their own homes.

“Cops do not do anything,” said one resident. “We are tired and sick of this happening to us because this has taken over our lives.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said they have responded to every call at the apartment and will continue to do so. The property management company has not responded to KCAL News’ inquiries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.