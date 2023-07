El mítico Mick Jagger cumple 80 años y sigue rockeando

It’s a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! 🎉 🎉🎉 Keep on rockin’ Mick! 🎸🎤🎸 pic.twitter.com/DU7LOfy6Gs — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2023

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.