House panel holding public hearing on UFOs Wednesday

(CNN) — A House panel is holding a congressional hearing Wednesday on unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hear public testimony from three individuals who previously served in the US military at 10 a.m. ET. The witnesses include: David Grusch, a former intelligence officer in the US Air Force; David Fravor, a retired US Navy commander; and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot.

The hearing is the latest push by lawmakers, intelligence officials and military personnel working on unexplained aerial phenomena to probe the issue on a national platform.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said in a news release last week announcing the hearing that the witnesses would “provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth.”

At previous congressional hearings, lawmakers have pressed the Department of Defense on the sightings, describing them as potential national security threats.

Last year, the House Intelligence Committee held the first congressional hearing on UAPs in decades, and a Senate Armed Services subcommittee heard from the director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office in April.

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the office formed to focus on the sightings, told the Senate panel at the time that the government is tracking more than 650 potential cases.

“Of those over 650, we’ve prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go ‘How much of those do I have actual data for?’” he said.

