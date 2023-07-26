Jalen Hurts says no to Netflix, yes to big contract, raises Super Bowl hopes in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is still trying to find ways to get better after a breakout season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory that earned him a record-setting contract. The 24-year-old quarterback drafted in the second round in 2020 emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars in his second full season as a starter. Hurts finished second in voting for the AP NFL MVP award and third for Offensive Player of the Year. In April, the Eagles rewarded Hurts with a $255 million, five-year contract extension. Hurts says he declined to appear on the Netflix show “Quarterback” that goes behind the scene with elite QBs in the NFL.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.