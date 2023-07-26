Lawmakers schedule forum over CT State Police traffic ticket scandal

By Olivia Schueller

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A recent audit revealed Connecticut state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets over a span of 7 years.

Wednesday, state lawmakers said they will meet to break down how it happened.

The audit stated that there were 26,000 falsified tickets from 2014 to 2021.

The hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m. was scheduled by the Public Safety and Judiciary committees to get more answers.

Sen. Herron Gaston, chair of the Public Safety Committee, said drivers need to be protected against unfair practices and have equal protection.

“I will make it my mission to ensure equity and fairness for all Connecticut drivers behind the wheel. This audit presents a real challenge for our state, and my colleagues and I will work to find a solution,” Gaston said. “As we continue to conduct a thorough review of the audit, I am reaching out to community members while collaborating with law enforcement as we assess what actions will be taken from here.”

In response to the audit, Gov. Ned Lamont called for an independent review.

He selected independent investigator Diedre Daly, a former U.S. Attorney, to figure out how and why traffic tickets were falsified.

The published audit was put together by Ken Barone, a project manager of the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project.

It is required that law enforcement agencies collect information on traffic stops to comply with the state racial profiling law.

