Meta stock climbs after company posts 11% revenue growth
By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN
(CNN) — Meta’s “year of efficiency” seems to be paying off.
The Facebook-parent company on Wednesday reported revenue of some $32 billion for its quarter ending in June, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year and beating Wall Street’s expectations. The results mark Meta’s second consecutive quarter of revenue growth after a brutal 2022, which was notable for revenue declines.
Meta shares jumped some 7% in after-hours trading immediately following the results.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
