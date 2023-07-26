Skip to Content
Meta stock climbs after company posts 11% revenue growth

Published 1:16 PM

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

(CNN) — Meta’s “year of efficiency” seems to be paying off.

The Facebook-parent company on Wednesday reported revenue of some $32 billion for its quarter ending in June, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year and beating Wall Street’s expectations. The results mark Meta’s second consecutive quarter of revenue growth after a brutal 2022, which was notable for revenue declines.

Meta shares jumped some 7% in after-hours trading immediately following the results.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

