Oregon prison nurse found guilty of sexually abusing multiple inmates

WILSONVILLE, Oregon (KPTV) — A former Oregon Corrections nurse has been found guilty of sexually assaulting nine female prisoners, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

Tony Daniel Klein, 38, of Clackamas County, Oregon, was convicted Tuesday of 17 counts of depriving his victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexual assault and four counts of perjury.

According to court documents, between 2010 and 2018, Klein was working as a nurse at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, interacting with female prisoners seeking medical help. Officials say Klein used his position to sexually assaulted or engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct with people who were supposed to be patients.

In a release Tuesday, the D.A.’s Office added Klein was often alone with his victims and created reasons to be alone with women working in the medical unit like medical rooms, janitor’s closets, or behind privacy curtains – supposedly reiterating his power over them.

“Tony Klein used his position of authority to prey on women in custody who were in a uniquely vulnerable position. He further led his victims to believe they had no power to resist or report his abuse,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “This verdict would not have been possible without the courage and resolve of these women and the dedication of our partners at the FBI and Civil Rights Division.”

Klein will be sentenced Oct. 17 and faces maximum sentence of life in prison.

