Water main break leaves neighborhood with ‘low to no water flow’ near Florence Water Production Plant

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — An update from Metropolitan Utilities District said neighbors near Florence Water Production Plant will temporarily experience “low to no water flow” until the problem is resolved.

Just south of NP Dodge Park, a water main break shut down traffic.

It’s left homeowners near Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive without any water.

The Metropolitan Utilities District said crews are working to stop the flood.

