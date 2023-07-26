Waynesville Rec Center locker room controversy sparks community debate on gender identity

By Taylor Thompson

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A controversy over locker room uses at the Waynesville Rec Center poured over into Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, where many expressed their thoughts on who should or should not be allowed into the women’s locker room.

It all started with a July 12 Facebook post in which an individual claimed an adult male entered the women’s locker room at the rec center and changed into a bathing suit in front of female minors. The post said that under no circumstances should a male ever be allowed into the women’s locker room.

That post, along with another complaint concerning a transgender person using the Waynesville Rec Center, led to town leaders and the police department carrying out an investigation.

After examining security footage, the investigation concluded that the person’s behavior was appropriate — they entered through the family locker room and there was no indication per the security footage that the person ever entered or exited the women’s locker room.

The conclusion was that no unlawful conduct occurred at the rec center and the claims made on the Facebook post have no factual basis.

The investigation led to a packed Waynesville Town Council meeting, where many gathered to share their thoughts on the incident during public comment.

Waynesville resident Hilary Underwood said the transgender community just wants to live in peace and not fear.

They said that the community has become a political token and their existence has not only been questioned but threatened.

“This is a plea to allow transgender folks to live in peace, to allow me and my family to use the bathroom like anyone else,” Underwood said.

“Please do not murder or harm us for merely existing,” they expressed.

Another resident, Chelsea White, said the most painful part of the last few weeks was having to witness the trauma of sexual violence toward women and children be used to instill fear in their neighbors for the sole purpose of driving a political agenda that’s rooted in hate and division.

White said there needs to be accountability for those who made the false claims and wasted community resources on a non-issue all because of gender identity.

Another resident, Tara Macintosh, said they’re done having to leave their town to find safety and inclusivity.

“I’m done going to Asheville to find a diverse and safe community. I am staying right at home, and I am building it,” they said.

Others said the most important thing is to love God, love ourselves and to love our neighbors and ,trans people are our neighbors, too.

Still, others expressed disappointment in their neighbors who spread hate all in the name of keeping their children “safe.”

On the opposing side, two members of the community spoke against allowing trans people in a women’s restroom or locker room.

“I’ve got five grandchildren, and most of those are females. And let me tell you right now, some male try to walk into a bathroom or a locker room with them and change, I can promise you I will defend them to my death,” David Lockett said.

He screamed to the crowd that there is no such thing as a transgender person.

“There’s no such thing as trans anything. It’s a mental disorder. You need to get some freaking help,” Lockett said.

Another resident also admitted to being uncomfortable about allowing trans people in the women’s locker room.

“I have two daughters, and I do not feel I should have to worry about biological males being in a space where they would be undressed,” Waynesville resident Ellias Hatcher said.

He said he feels bad for people who don’t feel as though they’re in the right body, but the truth is that they have a biological body and, as a father, he shouldn’t have to take the matter into his own hands.

Two council members spoke up in support of the LGBTQ community at the beginning of the meeting.

“There’s no place in Waynesville for this kind of cold-hearted, callous and libelous attacks,” council member Anthony Sutton said.

Council member Jon Fletcher echoed those remarks, saying people need to take a step back and do some serious soul-searching.

“I don’t believe this is who we are. Let’s be better,” he said.

At the end of public comment, two motions were made.

The first motion was for all council members to be in full support of Sutton’s written statement supporting the LGBTQ community. It passed unanimously.

The second motion was to take a look at the city’s policies and ensure that facilities do not discriminate on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

Town attorney Martha Bradley said she hopes everyone, including transgender individuals, feels safe in Waynesville.

She said they will protect any person whose personal space is violated.

