Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
By OMAR AKOUR
Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The lower house of Jordan’sia parliament has passed legislation to punish online speech that the government deems harmful to national unity. The measure has drawn criticism from human rights groups. They say it is another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common. The legislation adopted Thursday makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines. These include comments that promote immorality, demonstrate contempt for religion, and undermine national unity. Proponents say the law is meant to stop blackmail and online attacks.