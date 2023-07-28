Bend Park & Rec District holding KIDS Inc. Hiring Week, seeks to hire 20-plus staff

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the school year around the corner, Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a special KIDS Inc. Hiring Week for afterschool child care job opportunities. BPRD hiring managers are looking for applicants who like working with children to join the team as a Youth Recreation Leader.

The KIDS Inc. Hiring Week is scheduled:

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – Thursday, Aug. 3 – interview times vary

BPRD District Office

799 SW Columbia St. in Bend

To schedule an interview, interested applicants can complete a one-minute KIDS Inc. Hiring Week Interview Form.

During KIDS Inc. Hiring Week interviews, potential employees can learn about positions and benefits and ask questions about their potential role. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot.

From September to June, the Kids Inc. program serves families with high-quality afterschool care. After a full day of school, kids need some down time to be care-free and Youth Recreation Leaders guide activities while creating a safe and enriching environment. The Youth Recreation Leader is responsible for facilitating classes and activities through developmentally appropriate crafts, games, and/or other planned activities. Youth recreation jobs have relevant, real-world experience to use towards professional pathways in childcare, education and other fields.

Available for ages 16 and older, the featured part-time openings include:

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation 2 Leader – some experience

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation 3 Team Leader – minimum 2 years’ experience

STEM coordinator – minimum 2 years’ experience

“The new coordinator position will support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities in the program and build upon the engaging activities that Kids INC has been doing for more than 30 years,” said Shalee Hanks-Mink, BPRD Youth Recreation Supervisor. “I encourage applicants with passion for sharing new curriculum and activities to apply.”

In addition, local high school or college students qualify for paid positions that include scholarships for COCC and OSU-Cascades students and paid internships for Bend La-Pine high school students.

The internships were introduced in 2022-23 and exceeded first-year projections with 15 scholarship recipients. There are openings for 24 new and returning scholarship recipients for the upcoming school year.

KIDS Inc. hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 2 – 5:30 pm

Wednesday: 12:30 – 5:30 pm

Three-day and five-day schedules are available, and working only during weekday afternoons means mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays are free. BPRD offers a variety of employee benefits, which may include insurance, paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program discounts.

Learn more about positions and apply at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.