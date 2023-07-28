Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Canadian officials say border agents seized nearly 140 pounds of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to cross into the country from northeastern North Dakota. The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a joint statement Thursday that the haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just north of the border crossing at Pembina, North Dakota. Canadian officials said it was the largest narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years. The statement said a 31-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

