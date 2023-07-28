Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning

TOKYO (AP) — A top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says an upcoming release of the treated radioactive water into sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone.” The corporate officer in charge of the treated water management for the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings told The Associated Press on Friday that it is still an initial step of the daunting task of decades-long decommissioning that remain. The release plan has faced strong opposition from in and outside Japan because of safety and reputational worries and political reasons.

