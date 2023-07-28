Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees against Disney’s efforts to neutralize a takeover of Disney World’s governing district by the Florida governor. The judge in state court in Orlando denied Disney’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by DeSantis’ appointees to the governing district. The appointees said Disney wrongly stripped them of powers over design and construction at Disney World when the company made agreements with their predecessors who were Disney supporters. The DeSantis takeover was retaliation for the company’s public opposition to the so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation. In another lawsuit, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights.

