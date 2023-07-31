Missouri governor rejects mercy plea from man set to be executed for killing 6-year-old girl

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has denied a clemency request from a man scheduled to be executed for the 2002 death of a 6-year-old girl in St. Louis County. Johnny Johnson is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday for the murder of Casey Williamson. Johnson’s attorneys had asked for mercy while asserting that Johnson is mentally incompetent to understand the reason why he is being put to death. Parson said Johnson’s crime was “horrific” and that he had received numerous letters seeking justice for Casey. Requests to halt Tuesday evening’s planned execution still are pending with the U.S. Supreme Court.

