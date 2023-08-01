A scorching winter: Argentina’s capital breaks record for hottest start to August in 117 years

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was an unusually scorching winter day in Buenos Aires Tuesday, with thermometers in Argentina’s capital crossing the 30-degree Celsius mark, the hottest start of August in 117 years of records, according to Argentina’s National Meteorological Service. Temperatures in the South American country’s capital reached 30.1 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record for the first day of August by more than five degrees. The previous hottest Aug. 1 was set in 1942, when temperatures reached 24.6 degrees Celsius. It also marked the first time since 2014 that the 30-degree mark was crossed during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter. The previous time that happened was on Aug. 21, 2014.

