Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say
By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — New details have emerged in the alleged threat cases in Connecticut against Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Testimony in court Tuesday claimed Hernandez threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Hernandez is charged with making numerous threats, including allegations he may have been planning shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University in Rhode Island. He played for UConn’s football team in the mid-2000s and later was a football coach at Brown. A judge on Tuesday barred Hernandez from having any contact with his wife and from having any guns.