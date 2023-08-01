‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at 25. She recalled on Instagram how Cloud could light up a room and says that is how she wants to remember him. Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given. Sydney Sweeney, another “Euphoria” star, also posted a tribute to Cloud, calling him “an open soul, with the kindest heart.” Cloud had never acted before appearing on “Euphoria.” He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

