French reporters end an unsuccessful strike against a new editor known as a far-right supporter

PARIS (AP) — The journalists of French emblematic Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche have decided to put an end to a 40-day strike. They unsuccessfully protested against the appointment of a new editor-in-chief they denounce as an outspoken far-right supporter. The newspaper’s journalists’ association (SDJ ) said on Tuesday in a statement that 94% of the staff have decided to put an end to the strike. “We didn’t win,” they said. Lagardere group, who owns the newspaper, said in a statement that it reached an agreement with the journalists’ association and unions that provides that the newspaper will go back on newsstands from mid-August. The agreement also provides a financial package for journalists who want to leave the newspaper.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

