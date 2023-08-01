Tech consultant to stand trial in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge has ordered tech consultant Nima Momeni to stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. The judge’s decision Tuesday came after two days of evidence presented by the prosecution. They said Momeni planned the April 4 attack, driving Lee to a secluded spot and stabbing him three times with a knife after a dispute over Momeni’s younger sister. Prosecutors said Lee’s DNA was found on the blade of the knife but not the handle, and Momeni’s DNA was found on the handle. Lawyers for Momeni say their client had no reason to kill Lee and that the two were cordial.

