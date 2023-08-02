Judge agrees to allow football player Matt Araiza to ask rape accuser about her sexual history

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lawyers for former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will be allowed to ask about the sexual history of the woman who accused him and other men of raping her at a house party near San Diego State University. A judge said this week he will allow deposition questioning in the woman’s civil suit to focus on the year before the alleged assault in October 2021. The judge said the accuser’s credibility will be a central issue. Araiza and most of the other former Aztec players she is suing have said their encounters with the woman were consensual. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.