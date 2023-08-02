Renewed clashes break out at Palestinian camp in Lebanon ending a brief cease-fire

BEIRUT (AP) — Heavy clashes have resumed in a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon, ending a cease-fire there following a day of relative calm. The clashes between Palestinian factions at the Ein el-Hilweh camp have pitted members of President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party against Islamist groups accused of gunning down a Palestinian military general on Sunday. The head of the Al Hamshari Hospital said it has received several patients wounded in the renewed clashes Wednesday night, but there were no immediate reports of deaths. A Palestinian official in the camp said two people were killed and 15 wounded in a rocket attack by the Islamist group Jund al Sham on a Fatah position.

