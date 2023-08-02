Used car buyers confront employees over missing titles, expired tags

By Harry Samler

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Aayliya Dyer went seven months without a car, so it was a celebration and a relief when she and her boyfriend saved enough for a down payment on a used Honda Accord. They’ve regretted the decision ever since.

The couple loves their car but can’t legally drive it because the dealership went out of business, and many of its customers’ titles and paperwork are missing.

The Georgia Consumer Protection Division, an office that works under the state attorney general, confirms that it is investigating The Car Spot in Conyers, a high-volume dealership visible from I-20.

Atlanta News First made several attempts to reach The Car Spot’s owner Sean Doe, including a visit to the owner’s $1.4-million home in Roswell, but did not receive a response. The state confirmed several customers are trying to find their titles, and the owner of a car dealership next door said customers show up daily searching for their titles.

Dyson said she’s tried to track down her title and used her cellphone to record a confrontation with an unidentified employee.

“It’s a simple fact,” Dyson said off camera. “If you knew it was going to be an issue, why did you sell me the car? I already went seven months without a car. Why do I want to do it again?”

An unidentified customer is heard saying, “You’ve got to tell people something. You’ve got to communicate. You all did something. Somebody ain’t did what they supposed to do!”

Georgia Department of Revenue officials said some dealers go out of business, and they don’t notify anyone at the state level.

Officials also said that temporary tag extensions are at the discretion of county tag offices. Currently, there is no coordinated system between the Department of Revenue, the Secretary of State’s used car dealer board, and county tag offices to coordinate extensions when dealerships don’t process titles within 30 days.

